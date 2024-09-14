U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Up 28.3% in August

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

U.S. GoldMining Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of USGO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. U.S. GoldMining has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

