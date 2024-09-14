Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $113,699,000 after buying an additional 201,331 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.48 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

