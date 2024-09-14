UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $29.59 on Monday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in UBS Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after acquiring an additional 663,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $806,000.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

