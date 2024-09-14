Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Update

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.34. The stock had a trading volume of 762,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 target price (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

