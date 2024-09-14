Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3,524.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

UNP opened at $249.12 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

