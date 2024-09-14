United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Up 16.6%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report) rose 16.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 34,210,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 13,089,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.66.

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

