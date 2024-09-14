United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sees Large Volume Increase

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,126,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,351,286 shares.The stock last traded at $34.83 and had previously closed at $33.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.88.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $200,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in United States Steel by 4,305.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,634,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,870 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,529,000. KGH Ltd grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,338,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

