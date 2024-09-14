Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Up 8%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) shares rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 14,254,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 9,965,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,472 shares of company stock worth $5,775,071. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $379,180,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,193,000 after buying an additional 6,376,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after buying an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,787,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

