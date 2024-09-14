Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $590,489,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE UNM opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,601,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

