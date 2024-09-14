US Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

US Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $251.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

