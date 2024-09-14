US Asset Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

US Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,960 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

