US Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

US Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $697.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $660.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

