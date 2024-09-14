US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Up 182.9% in August

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UTWY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1753 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

