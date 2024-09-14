US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

