Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) to Issue None Dividend of $0.01 on October 3rd

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Utz Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 27.5% annually over the last three years. Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Utz Brands has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UTZ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

