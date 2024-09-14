Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) to Issue None Dividend of $0.01 on October 3rd

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Utz Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 27.5% annually over the last three years. Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.
Utz Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Utz Brands has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on UTZ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
