Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires Shares of 250 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,585,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 648,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 610,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,503,000 after acquiring an additional 83,896 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $61,807,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEN opened at $185.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $186.60.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus increased their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennar from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.69.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

