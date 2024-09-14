Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires Shares of 55 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,489,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Shares of ROP opened at $551.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.97. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

