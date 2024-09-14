Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 160.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

