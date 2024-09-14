Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDR opened at $24.24 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.