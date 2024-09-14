Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 179,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $279.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

