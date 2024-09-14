Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $720,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $490.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.62 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

