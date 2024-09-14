Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VRP stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $24.52.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

