Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.