Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

