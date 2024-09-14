VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Vima LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Vima LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 4.8% of Vima LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vima LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046,913 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,823 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,686,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,617,000 after buying an additional 1,842,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

