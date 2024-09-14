VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $236.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.43. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

