Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Meridian Management Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 83,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

