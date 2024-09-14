Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,823,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. DDFG Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

