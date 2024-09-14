Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,292,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,061,000 after purchasing an additional 208,211 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 43,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 299,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 130,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000.

VWO stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

