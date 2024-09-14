Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 322,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $375.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.62.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

