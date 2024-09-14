Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,506,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $1,236,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after buying an additional 288,111 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after buying an additional 94,480 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,745,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,703,000 after buying an additional 281,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $78.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $78.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.