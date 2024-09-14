Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,551. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $63.18.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
