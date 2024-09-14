Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 619,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,551. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $63.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,643,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,192,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,805,000 after purchasing an additional 152,468 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51,539.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 81,433 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

