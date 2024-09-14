Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,720 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.93% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $867,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $47.45 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

