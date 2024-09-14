Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 57,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

