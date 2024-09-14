Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $17,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

