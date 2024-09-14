Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the August 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VONE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.45. 31,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $185.74 and a 52 week high of $255.91. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.814 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
