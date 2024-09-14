Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Cut by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $195.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

