Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 46.4% in August

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,786,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 850.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 168,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,850 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,083,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 728,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $3,538,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTC traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,726. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.293 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

