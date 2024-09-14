Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

