Velas Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Velas has a market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $534,711.02 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00041494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.