Venom Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $213.83 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Venom coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Venom has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venom has a total market capitalization of $213.83 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venom alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00260212 BTC.

About Venom

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,235,937,967 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,235,830,599.894569 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.11763332 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,475,244.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.