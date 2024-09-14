Verasity (VRA) Price Up 14.6% This Week

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and $3.54 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000833 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.