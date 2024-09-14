VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Senior Officer Acquires C$42,700.00 in Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,700.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Christopher Michael Goodridge sold 400 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$3,556.00.

Shares of TSE FORA opened at C$8.60 on Friday. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.00. The stock has a market cap of C$160.13 million, a P/E ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORA. TD Securities increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

