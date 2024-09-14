Vest Financial LLC Has $421,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vest Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $294,253,000 after buying an additional 287,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,264,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $33.32 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

