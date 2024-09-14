Vest Financial LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $204.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

