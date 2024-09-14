Vima LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Vima LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up 1.2% of Vima LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vima LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,770,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBE opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.