Vima LLC Invests $1.05 Million in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Vima LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF makes up 2.3% of Vima LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

RDVI opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.