Vima LLC Sells 225 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vima LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vima LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $238.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $238.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

