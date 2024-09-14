Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRDN. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79,185.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

