Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT Raised to $56.00 at BTIG Research

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VRDN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics



Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.



